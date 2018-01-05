Long Clawson man in court on harrassment charge

Have your say

A Long Clawson man has admitted harrassing a woman by sending text messages and phone calls.

Raymond Culley (36), of Kings Road, appeared before Leicester Magistrates.

The court was told that the offence took place between February 19 and March 14 last year.

Magistrates sentenced him to 100 hours of unpaid work for the next 12 months.

A restraining order was also issued for Culley not to contact the victim until December 17 this year.

He was ordered to pay £85 to fund victim services plus court costs of £250.