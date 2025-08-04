Leicester Magistrates Court

A 60-year-old man appeared in court (today) charged with harassing a Melton borough councillor via emails and posts on social media.

Matthew Bland, of St John’s Court, Melton Mowbray, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing harassment (without using violence) to Councillor Leigh Higgins, between September 2024 and March this year.

Leicester Magistrates remanded him on ball on condition he does not contact Mr Higgins or post anything electronically or on social media mentioning the councillor, directly or indirectly.

A trial will be on November 18.