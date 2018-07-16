Judge sentences local company directors for £55,000 VAT fraud

Two company directors have today (Monday) been handed suspended prison sentences after admitting keeping £55,000 from a VAT fraud.

Adrian Daykin (54), of Nether Street, Harby and 47-year-old Robert Bowler, of The Paddock, Widmerpool, each got 12 months jail, suspended for 18 months, and they were both ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work, when they appeared before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court was told that the pair used a false VAT number for their company, Dayler Glass Ltd, on more than 1,800 invoices over a five-year period from 2011.

An HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation revealed their business was never registered for VAT but the pair were trading under a VAT number belonging to their previous joint-business, Dayler Glass and Windows, and pocketing VAT from customers instead of paying it to HMRC.

It amounted to a total of £54,934.

Daykin and Bowler were arrested in March last year and searches of both homes and the company address, in Moreland Street in Nottingham, uncovered 1,828 fraudulent VAT invoices.

The defendants, who were charged with knowingly being concerned in fraudulent evasion of VAT, said they believed their accountant had transferred the old VAT number across to Dayler Glass Ltd.

After the sentencing hearing, an HMRC spokesperson said: “Both Daykin and Bowler thought it was acceptable to steal from the public purse and are now paying the price.

“They stole from honest taxpayers who play by the rules.

“Anyone who knows of anyone who is committing tax fraud can report them by calling the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”