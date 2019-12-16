Jailed Thurmaston drug dealer ordered to pay back £50,000

A Thurmaston drug dealer, who was part of a plot to flood the streets with Class A drugs, has been ordered to pay back £50,000 he accrued from his crimes.

A confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), which allows police to take assets and cash from defendants if they have benefitted financially from their criminality, was granted by Leicester Crown Court on Friday against Ravindra Modha.

Modha, formerly of Sandiacre Drive, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in March last year after being found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine.

Any assets belonging to him will also be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets.

Four other men involved in the plot were also sentenced for their crimes following an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Paul Wenlock, from Leicestershire Police’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) said: “Modha was involved in a plot to import drugs on a very large scale – including cocaine - with a street value of £9.6m and a kilogram of heroin with a street value of £316,000.

“He was able to make a vast sum of money from his crimes – and this is something we will always look to rectify following the conviction of offenders.”

He added: “We rely on public help to gather information.

“Anyone living a lavish lifestyle, not going to work but buying things they seemingly can’t afford, are always likely to arouse suspicion.

“If you believe someone you know is profiting from crime, contact either police or Crimestoppers.”