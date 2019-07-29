Hunt for knife-wielding robber who raided East Goscote Post Office

Police are hunting a robber who was armed with a knife when he raided a post office at East Goscote on Saturday morning.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident, in Merchants Common, at around 7.35am, when a man with his face covered, and believed to be in possession of a knife, was reported to have entered the store and made threats towards a store worker.

Cash was stolen from the premises before the man left the premises.

A second male suspect, who also had his face covered, was believed to be lurking outside the store at the time of the incident.

Both suspects were seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

No-one else was in the store at the time and no-one was injured in the incident.

Det Sgt Chris Gamble, of Leicestershire Police, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area on the morning of the incident, and who saw anything, to make contact with us.

“Did they see two men as described in the area or did they see them leaving in the vehicle?

“Has anyone seen or heard anything since which may be related to this incident?

“Or does anyone have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident - we would ask them to please check this to see if it can help our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 19000394013.