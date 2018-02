Have your say

A police helicopter flew over Melton this afternoon (Friday) as officers chased a man suspected of being involved in a physical altercation in the town.

Leicestershire Police said the aircraft was used, from around 1pm, to help locate the suspect for officers on the ground.

A spokesperson said: ““The helicopter was dispatched to deal with a public order offence.

“A 20-year-old man from East Sussex was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody.”