Former Melton choirmaster jailed for sexually abusing children

A former Melton choirmaster has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing children in his care.

Robert Kalton (81) was unanimously convicted of two counts of gross indecency with a boyaged under 14, two offences of indecent assault on a boy under 16 and five counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, and he was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

The crime took place when Kalton was a choirmaster at a church in Melton and another in Trowbridge, in Wiltshire, in the 1970s and 80s.

The court heard how Leicestershire Police received a report four years ago from one of the victims informing them that he had been a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Kalton when he was 11 and 12-years-old.

An investigation was launched which then led officers to identify two other victims who had been abused when attending choir practice with Kalton.

Kalton was living in Portugal at the time of the reports and with the assistance of the National Crime Agency (NCA) he was brought back to the UK under a European Arrest Warrant.

Det Con Steve Winterton from the force’s Signal team said: “These awful crimes took place when the victims were young boys.

“They have lived with what happened to them for many years and no doubt the crimes committed on them have affected them ever since.

“All the victims have shown immense courage throughout the investigation and legal proceedings and it’s their perseverance which has resulted in the conviction.”