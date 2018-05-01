Family left terrified after suspected arson attack at East Goscote

Have your say

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack which destroyed two cars and terrified a family.

Officers and firefighters were called to an address at East Goscote in the early hours of Monday to find the vehicles well alight.

Suspected arson attack at East Goscote EMN-180105-110551001

Vicky Crozier posted a series of photos on Facebook following the incident and commented: “Thankyou to whoever called the fire brigade before us.

“You saved us from the cars exploding, our cars are completely burnt out, our house windows are shattered but we are still here.

“Myself, my five-year-old daughter and my partner will be eternally grateful.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We received a report of arson and two cars being on fire at 1.50am.

“No-one was injured in the incident.

“Investigations are continuing and we would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anything suspicious around that time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime incident number 036 of April 30.