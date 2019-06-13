Crime commissioner responds to criticism of late venue change for Melton police event

A late change in venue for a visit to Melton by the county’s top policeman, Simon Cole, and police and crime commissioner (PCC), Lord Willy Bach, prompted a number of complaints from residents who missed it.

The Leicestershire Police top brass were in town on Tuesday as part of their ‘What Matters to You’ roadshow, which is aimed at getting a public response to policing in different areas of the county.

But with heavy rain falling all morning, the event had to be moved at the last minute from the town centre to the Morrisons supermarket with some members of the public contacting the Melton Times to say they were unhappy that they were unaware of the change and missed the event.

Afterwards Lord Bach explained the new venue was publicised via social media as far as possible and that a number of people turned up at the supermarket having seen the notices.

He said: “It was very good of Morrisons to provide us with a dry berth. I don’t think many people would have stayed around to talk to us in the rain and gales. “But I’m glad that we didn’t call it off.

“We said we would go to Melton, and we did. And what is more, we will be back.”

The PCC and Chief Constable Cole talked to a stream of people about local issues, including the excessive speeding on roads in the area, and matters raised have been reported to the force.

The PCC pointed out that he had attended other public engagement events, such as patch walks and public meetings, in the town so people could address him outside normal working hours.

But Glynn Cartwright, of community support group Melton Matters, said: “It’s not great when they organise an event, which wasn’t well publicised in the first place, at a time when many people are at work and then change the venue at the last minute without communicating it to people properly.”