Convicted Melton sex offender charged with breaching sexual harm order

A convicted sex offender has been charged with breaching a sexual harm order in Melton after police received a report from a member of the public.

Marcus Sneddon (27), of Melton, was arrested following the tip-off and appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court on January 10 on charges of two counts of breaching a sexual harm order, which is intended to to protect the general public or specific members of the public against serious sexual harm.

Before the arrest of Sneddon there were reports of an assault on a woman by a member of the public.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday January 8, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Melton on suspicion of breaching a sexual harm order.

“He was arrested after police received a report from a member of the public.

“A report was also received stating a woman who was at the scene had been assaulted.

“Marcus Sneddon, 27, of Melton, was subsequently charged with two counts of breaching a sexual harm order and appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

“On the morning of Wednesday January 15, a 36-year-old man from Melton was arrested on suspicion of common assault, harassment without violence and using threatening words or behaviour.

“He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”