Child forced to take drugs at Melton skatepark

The mother of a 12-year-old boy says he is scared to return to Melton’s skatepark after a man forced him to smoke cannabis while he was there.

She said her son was brought home in tears by another parent following the incident.

The woman, who declined to be named for fear of retribution, told the Melton Times: “My boy was crying when he came home and he was out of his head.

“He just kept saying ‘mummy will you make this feeling going away’ and then he fell asleep.

“The parent who brought him back said he was forced into taking cannabis and threatened by someone.

“It was horrible to see him like that and it was one of the worst days of my life.”

The boy, who attends Long Field Academy in the town, used to spend every day at the skatepark, according to his mum, and was looking forward to using his scooter there during the school summer holidays.

His mother said: “He loves his skating and he is getting really good at it.

“He doesn’t want to go back now, though, because he is petrified and scared that it will happen again to him.

“I went along with him one day and waited three hours so he was safe, but I can’t be there all the time.”

The woman reported the incident to police but no-one has since been arrested.

She added: “I am in the park a lot and I have never seen a police presence there.

“There is drug-taking at the skatepark and the police should be doing more patrols there.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “On Saturday July 14 we received a report that a boy was threatened at a skate park in Melton Mowbray.

“It was reported that the boy was approached by a man and told he would be beaten up if he did not smoke cannabis.

“Officers are linking it to a report of an assault which also took place at the skate park on the same day.

“No-one has been arrested in connection with either incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers will look to increase police visibility in the area.”

Police say offences relating to possession of cannabis in Melton have reduced in the last year. There were 18 recorded for the year up to July 24, compared to 20 for the previous 12 months.