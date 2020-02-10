Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle in Melton supermarket car park as owner shopped

Have your say

Police have warned motorists in Melton to be vigilant after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while the owner was shopping in a supermarket.

The incident is understood to have taken place in the car park of Sainsbury’s on Nottingham Road during a busy lunch time.

Two more thefts of catalytic converters have been reported in the town as well in recent days with one of them happening in the car park of the sixth form centre at MV16.

A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “We have now received three confirmed thefts of catalytic converters in Melton Mowbray.

“One of these was in a busy supermarket car park at midday in Melton, while the victim was inside shopping.”

Police urge the public to call them on 999 if they see someone working suspiciously under a car.

The spokesperson added: “Few people legitimately work under cars in public places.

“If possible, please provide a description of any individuals or vehicles including a registration number.

“Do not put yourself at risk to provide the above information.

“This offence is no longer only for high ground clearance vehicles.

“Small and medium sided cars are also being targeted.”

Catalytic converters are valuable to thieves because they are expensive parts to replace and because of the sell-on value of the metal.