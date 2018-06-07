Casualty treated after car rolls on to its roof following collision near Melton

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after a car rolled over on to its roof following a collision with another vehicle on the B676 Saxby Road near Melton yesterday (Wednesday).

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) treated one casualty but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 5.50pm with reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B676.

“One of the cars had rolled and the road was blocked as a result of the incident.

“An ambulance attended and treated a person at the scene.”

Firefighters from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident, which happened near the turn to Stapleford Park.