Burglars steal alcohol after smashing into Melton Livestock Market bar

Burglars stole several bottles of alcohol after using an empty keg to smash through the glass in a door at the banqueting suite at Melton Livestock Market last night (Monday).

The incident meant the bar could not be opened during today’s annual Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale at the venue because police were carrying out investigations.

The damage caused to a door at the banqueting suite at Melton Livestock Market after burglars broke in EMN-180412-155253001

Market CEO Hugh Brown told the Melton Times: “It’s very disappointing that people feel they need to do this kind of thing, especially at this time of year.

“We’ve not been able to open the bar today for the show because it is a crime scene but we need to have it open for the fatstock show dinner on Friday.

“Then we are into the full swing of Christmas parties in the banqueting suite but we will be ready for those.”

The intruders made off with a bottle of Jack Daniels and several other bottles of spirits.