Burglars confronted by members of public during Melton shop raid

Have your say

Burglars who broke into a Melton town centre shop with an axe were confronted by members of the public before making off.

Police are appealing for information into the incident on Cheapside, which was the third time the business - believed to be Boots - was broken into inside just 12 days.

The latest raid took place at 1.45am on Monday December 23 and nothing was stolen as the intruders were disturbed in the act.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “An axe was used to break into the shop.

“However, while inside, the suspects were confronted by two members of the public.

“It was reported the suspects left the scene in a blue Ford Focus.

“There have been two previous reports of burglaries at the same shop on December 12 and December 17.

“On both occasions a window was smashed and perfume and aftershave was stolen.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about any of the incidents or, in particular, anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

They also ask if anyone has been offered any perfume or aftershave at a discounted price in suspicious circumstances to contact them.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 19*684827 if you can help.