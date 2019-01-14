Burglar admits four Melton break-ins

A prolific burglar admitted carrying out a series of break-ins in Melton when he appeared in court today (Monday).

Mitchell Ailmore (32), of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary at properties across the town during last month.

He admitted the offences, in Scalford Road, Nottingham Road and Thorpe Road, at Leicester Crown Court and will be sentenced at the same court tomorrow after being remanded in custody.

Pc Vikash Patel of Leicestershire Police, said: “Ailmore appeared to show no concern or remorse for the victims of his crimes as he carried out these burglaries.

“Investigative work, including CCTV analysis, led to charges being made and the guilty pleas being entered today.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case for their co-operation throughout this investigation.

“We will not tolerate these crimes taking place and continually work to both prevent these crimes and to catch the people responsible for them.”

One of the burglaries was committed at a business premises in Scalford Road, on December 3, just before 10.30pm, when a glass panel of a door was smashed and a number of bottles of alcohol were stolen.

A second burglary was committed at the same premises overnight between December 5 and 6 when glass in a door was smashed. Alcohol was again stolen from the premises as well as cash from a charity tin.

Alcohol was also taken in a burglary Ailmore admitted carrying out at a business premises in Nottingham Road, which happened at around 2am on December 10.

A window was smashed at the property leading to the items being stolen.

The other burglary was committed at a property in Thorpe Road on December 12, when a mobile phone, watch and cash were stolen after the door was forced open at the premises.

CCTV analysis from the incidents led to the defendant being identified in addition to forensic evidence of blood which was left at the scene of the premises in Scalford Road.

Ailmore was arrested on December 13 and charged with the offences.

Police offer advice to residents and business owners on protecting their property - go online at www.leics.police.uk/advice-and-information/crime-prevention for details.