Belvoir Hunt set to be sued for up to £100k

Two men, including a former police officer, are suing the Belvoir Hunt for £100,000 after two members were last year convicted of seriously assaulting them.

Darrly Cunnington, who served with Leicestershire Police for 29 years, had his neck broken in three places while monitoring the activities of the hunt near Stathern in March 2016, with colleague Roger Swaine.

Professional investigator Darryl Cunnington being treated by a medic after being assaulted by two members of the Belvoir Hunt in March 2016 EMN-190726-093726001

Last year, father and son, George and Thomas Grant, were each handed a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting charges of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunnington and actual bodily harm to Mr Swaine. The victims had been carrying out an investigation at the time for the League Against Cruel Sports.

Leicester Crown Court was told that the attack involved the two convicted men and four unidentified masked men, who punched and pushed the investigators off a 14-foot ridge before escaping with one of the investigator’s cameras.

Helen Clifford, a solicitor representing the victims, said: “My clients have suffered serious injuries, which have long term implications, at the hands of their assailants who pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

“No-one should be injured or harmed by their work and those responsible must be held to account.”

The Belvoir Hunt is not commenting while the legal case is ingoing.