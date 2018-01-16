Asfordby woman pleads guilty to assaulting another woman

Have your say

A 25-year-old Asfordby woman has been fined £108 after admitting assaulting, by beating, another woman at an address in the village.

Kayleigh Danielle Walling, of Asfordby Place, appeared before Loughborough magistrates in connection with the offence, which took place at Whitlock Way in April last year.

A restraining order was made against Walling, ordering her not to contact the victim until January 9 next year.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay £50 compensation for the assault, £30 to fund victim services and £250 in court costs.