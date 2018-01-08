Arsonists destroy ‘stolen’ car on Melton airfield

Have your say

A car which was set alight and destroyed on the outskirts of Melton is believed to have been stolen.

Firefighters from the town station were alerted to the blaze, on the old airfield off Sandy Lane, at 7.05pm on Saturday.

Two Melton firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackle a blazing car which was set alight on Sandy Lane in the town EMN-180801-105054001

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started deliberately.

A spokesperson said: “We had several calls to a car fire on the old airfield on Sandy Lane.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed one car was well alight and a hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.

“Police were informed as the vehicle was believed stolen.”