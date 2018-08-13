Arsonists attack cars on nearby Melton streets five minutes apart

Arsonists set fire to cars in nearby streets in Melton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to reports of a vehicle ablaze in The Crescent and then five minutes later to another car being on fire in Drummond Walk.

One of the cars attacked by arsonists in Melton in the early hours of Saturday.

Crews from Oakham and Birstall attended the incidents, which took place at 3.34am and 3.39am, because the town’s crews were tied up on another emergency.

Shortly before the first arson attack was reported two Melton crews were deployed to a blaze in a bin compound in Park Road in the town.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said all three fire were believed to have been started deliberately.

A spokesperson said: “We were initially called to a bin compound fire which had caused smoke to enter a building and had set off an alarm.

“We very quickly got another set of calls to a car fire on The Crescent and then another call to another car fire on the car park just off Dieppe Way.

“The fire investigator was called to attend all three sites to collate information to assist with establishing the cause and damage for all of the incidents.”

