Arrests made and stolen goods recovered as police raid four Melton properties

Police who raided four properties in Melton in a bid to tackle suspected drugs offences arrested two people, recovered stolen property and impounded an imitation firearm.

Officers executed warrants at a property in Asfordby Road on December 8, at separate homes in Bentley Street on December 9 and 10 and at a property in Rutland Street on Tuesday.

They moved in following information received in a bid to target suspected drugs offences as well as possible County Lines activity, which involves gangs and organised criminal networks exporting drugs into other areas of the county, often small towns.

Following the warrant at Asfordby Road, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

They have since been released under investigation and it is not believed the people taken into custody are involved in County Lines activity.

As a result of the Bentley Street raid, a bicycle was recovered which was found to be stolen and it has now been returned to its owner after enquiries were made.

One of the warrants in Bentley Street led to a man being voluntarily interviewed in relation to possession of a firearm – a taser device - and enquiries are ongoing into that.

Following the warrant executed in Rutland Street, an imitation firearm was recovered, with officers now investigating what it is.

The four warrants also led to other property, believed to have been stolen, being recovered. Enquiries are ongoing into this property

A number of believed vulnerable people have also been identified following the warrants and referrals have been put in place to provide support.

Pc Davey Rawlings, of Melton Police, said: “This was a successful operation which helped us return a stolen bicycle to one person with enquiries continuing into other property which has been recovered.

“We also continue to tackle suspected drugs and County Lines activity and continue to urge people to know the signs and to report any concerns they have to us. “We will take action and we will provide support to people we believe are affected - these warrants are just one example of us doing that.”