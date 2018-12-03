Appeal for return of bag stolen at Melton Victorian fayre

A business owner has called on a thief to return the contents of a bag she had stolen during the Victorian Christmas Fayre in Melton yesterday (Sunday).

Melton Police are investigating the incident, which happened towards the end of the event.

A spokesperson said: “The carrier bag was stolen from Market Place sometime between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday.

“The bag, which is described as a large red and white patterned PVC bag with a smaller bag inside, contained paperwork for the victim’s business which she is obviously keen to have returned.”

Anyone who knows where this paperwork and bag is, or who may have witnessed it being taken, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 18000583951.