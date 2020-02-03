An extra 100 police officers will cost you an extra tenner in Council Tax

Plans have been unveiled to recruit a further 100 police officers this year for Leicestershire and Rutland although it would involve an increase in Council Tax to pay for them.

The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Lord Willy Bach, is putting forward the proposals on Wednesday to the Police and Crime Panel, which reviews and scrutinises the decisions made by his office.

Lord Bach wants to increase his share of the Council Tax by £10 a month - or 20p a week - for average Band D householders.

If approved the 100 extra officers would follow the 107 new officers he delivered in the last financial year and the government’s pledge to take on 20,000 policemen and women nationwide over the next three years, with 89 of these being recruited in Leicestershire in the first year.

The proposals would see a total of 2,104 police officers working in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland by next March although this would still represent a large reduction in numbers compared to a decade ago following previous funding cuts.

The Home Office last month granted PCCs powers to increase their Band D precept by up to £10 in 2020/21 without the need to call for a local referendum and Lord Bach said he was committed to doing this, although he warned more investment was still needed in the police force.

“The Government’s headline-grabbing figures include the anticipated growth derived from local taxpayers via their Council Tax and fail to account for challenges such as growth in population, inflation and the ever-changing complexity of criminality,” he said.

“Whilst much has been made of the 20,000 police officers from Operation Uplift, even when – or if – these are all funded, recruited and in situ by 2023 we will still not be back to the numbers of 2010.

“Leicestershire police lost 550 officers as a result of the funding cuts.

“In 2006 we had one officer per 430 residents.

“Today, with the cuts and significant growth in population, we currently have one officer per 600-plus residents and we also tackle an increasingly complex set of challenges, risks and threats.

“The financial conundrum has not been solved yet.”

Lord Bach’s budget will also provide for an increase in the number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) 20, taking the total to 201 full-time equivalent officers by March 2021.

There will, in addition, be a commitment to develop the digitalisation of policing in Leicestershire, in line with government directives.

Lord Bach added: “People want community-based policing, providing solutions to the problems that they face in their neighbourhoods.

“They want to know their neighbourhood officers and that is what they are going to get.”

The PCC’s net budget requirement for 2020-21 is £199.863million, which necessitates a Council Tax (precept) requirement of £76.829million for the year.

Approximately 98 per cent of the total budget will be allocated to Chief Constable Simon Cole with the remaining £1.32million for use in his own office, of which 86 per cent is staffing costs.