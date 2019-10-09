89 extra police officers set to patrol across Leicestershire

An extra 89 police officers will be patrolling across Leicestershire following a £750million cash injection by the government.

The new appointments are part of the first round of recruitments planned with up to 6,000 additional officers to be taken on by the end of 2020/2021, increasing to 20,000 by 2023.

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable, Simon Cole QPM, and Police and Crime Commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, have both welcomed the news as the force is currently looking to recruit talented people from diverse backgrounds.

It represents a reversal in recent policing trends with the county fore having lost 550 officers since 2010.

Chief Constable Cole said; “Any additional increase in police officer numbers is welcome news.

“We are already committed to having more front line officers serving our communities and we are currently running a major recruitment campaign.

“This is a fantastic time to join one of the best forces in the country and enjoy a varied and rewarding career making a difference to the communities we serve. “We are particularly keen to attract more people from black and ethnic communities as part of this uplift as I am committed to making sure the force represents the communities we serve.

“We are recruiting now so please look on our website and find out more.”

Lord Bach added: “I have been calling for extra resources for Leicestershire Police for many years so naturally I welcome these additional officers.

“They, and the extra 107 officers recruited as part of my budget this year, will help to increase police visibility and accessibility, which I know is important to our communities.

“But we have lost 550 officers since 2010 as a result of the funding cuts, a position made worse by the present funding formula which financially puts Leicestershire at a disadvantage.

“It is absolutely critical that the promised revisions to the funding formula are completed before any further announcements are made.

“I also have to say that I would like some reassurance that the Government will not revert to its previous position on the council tax precept.

“If it does then sustaining these numbers could become impossible in the future.”

Go online to www.leics.police.uk/joinus if you are interested in joining the force.