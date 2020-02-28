55-year-old man admits damaging a van twice in nine days

Have your say

A 55-year-old Syston man has pleaded guilty to damaging the same vehicle on two separate occasions and leaving the owner with a repair bill of almost £300.

Lee David Rayner, of Melton Road, admitted carrying out the offences on a Vauxhall Combo van when he appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

He damaged the vehicle, when it was parked outside his own home, on both November 13 and November 22, causing £130 and £150 damage in the two incidents.

Rayner also admitted breaching the terms of a conditional discharge order imposed on him by a court last June after a conviction for criminal damage.

Sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Rayner was granted bail until March 17 on condition he does not contact the owner of the van he damaged.