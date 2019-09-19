40-year-old Melton woman convicted of assault

Have your say

A 40-year-old Melton woman has been found guilty of assaulting another woman by beating her.

Jacinta Bolton, of Delamare Road, had denied the offence against Ashleigh Conroy when she appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

Magistrates granted a conditional discharge to Bolton for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay court costs of £620 and £20 as a surcharge to victim services.

*** An Asfordby man has been fined £230 for damaging a mobile phone belonging to someone else.

Harry Young (26), of Bradgate Lane, admitted the offence when he appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and £30 to fund victim services.

Young was found not guilty of two charges of assaulting, by beating, the woman who owned the mobile phone.