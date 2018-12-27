£3,000 reward offered to help catch Melton arsonists

A reward of £3,000 has been offered in a bid to track down arsonists who have plagued residents in Melton over the last two years.

More than 20 incidents have been reported on streets in, or near to, the Fairmead Estate during that time period, resulting in cars being destroyed and property being badly damaged by the fires.

And now Crimestoppers - an independent charity which encouages witnesses to give information anonymously about crimes - has put up the substantial reward to help with the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Lydia Patsalides, the organisation’s East Midlands Manager, said: “It is staggering to think that over 20 arson attacks have been carried out and nobody has been hurt.

“As a charity, we want to support the local police with keeping our communities safe, and that is why we are offering this reward for information.

“At Crimestoppers, our charity believes everyone has the right to feel safe from crime.

“If anyone has any information on this series of arson attacks, but has been unable to come forward so far or feel unable to speak to police, they can always contact our charity.

“Everyone who contacts us stays 100 per cent anonymous - we’ve kept this promise for over 30 years.

“When people call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form their information could help keep someone safe from harm.

“No-one will know they contacted us, and it could be their information that makes a huge difference.”

Crimestoppers said in a statement that it was keen to get involved because some of the incidents appeared to be co-ordinated, with, in some cases, an arson attack happening while firefighters were dealing with another one nearby.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “These attacks have had significant emotional and financial impact on the victims, and whilst there have been no injuries as a result of these attacks, our priority is to keep the community safe.”