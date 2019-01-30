12-year sentence for drug dealer

A drug dealer who went on the run from police for more than a year before being tracked down at a property in Syston has been jailed for 12 years.

Adnan Khan (32) admitted a series of drugs offences when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.

Khan, of no fixed address, went on the run for more than a year after first being arrested in December 2016.

He had tried to flee from police in his car but was apprehended shortly afterwards.

An investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) linked Khan to 1.5kg of cocaine, crack cocaine and cutting agents and £46,000 in cash.

When he was found at the property in Syston, in April last year, officers also uncovered 372g of heroin and 185g of cocaine, as well as nearly £3,000 in cash.

EMSOU Investigator Hazel Score said: “Despite trying to hide from police, Khan couldn’t turn away from a life of crime.

“However, due to the committed work of our officers, he’s now been handed a significant custodial sentence.

“The communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland should feel reassured that another drug dealer has been removed from our streets.”

On October 19, Khan appeared at Leicester Crown Court and pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs, cocaine and heroin and possessing a mobile phone while in prison

At a previous hearing, on June4 last year, he admitted one count of possession of heroin with intent to supply and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, both in April 2018.

He also pleaded guilty at that hearing to several offences involving a motor vehicle in December 2016.

They included one count of aggravated vehicle taking, one count of failing to stop for police, one count of dangerous driving, one count of driving without insurance and another count of driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate.

Khan also entered a guilty plea to failing to appear at magistrates’ court in January 2017.

Passing sentence, the judge, on Monday, ordered Khan to serve 10 years in prison for the various drugs offences, 18 months for dangerous driving and six months for possession of a mobile phone in prison.

He will serve each of the sentences consecutively.