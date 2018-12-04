Cribs from around the world impress for Advent in Melton church

It was a case of away in almost 100 mangers for a Melton church as it opened to show off its collection of cribs.

Sage Cross Methodist Church put its nativity scenes on display to celebrate the start of Advent.

A woollen nativity scene knitted by Eileen Cooper from Frisby PHOTO: Tim Williams

Keith Yates, church steward, said: “We had a good attendance on both days and increased profit by one seventh more than last year.

“It’s become a tradition to put these cribs from around the world on display and all the funds raised go towards developments in the church.

“The majority of cribs belong to members of our congregation who have brought them back from their holidays abroad.

“We had some from Kenya and various parts of Europe, as well as large, small, wooden, plastic, knitted and porcelain cribs.

Cribs on display in Sage Cross Methodist Church PHOTO: Tim Williams

“We have been holding our Festival of Cribs for almost 10 years now and its still as popular as ever.”