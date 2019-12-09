Crashed car ends up on its side in Melton residential area

Have your say

A car ended up on its side following a collision in a Melton residential area yesterday (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to Staveley Road to deal with the incident, which left the road blocked.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.50pm to reports of a single car collision on Staveley Road.

“The car was reported to be on its side but there were no injuries and no-one was trapped in the vehicle.

“The car was blocking the road for a period before officers were able to reopen it.”