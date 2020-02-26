Crash survivor raises £5K for air ambulance for saving his life

A cyclist who nearly died after being knocked off his bike on a road near Melton has raised more than £5,000 for the air ambulance service he credits with saving his life.

Richard Kershaw was one of four cyclists hit by an oncoming car when it drifted across the road on the outskirts of Eastwell in March 2017.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries in just eight minutes by a crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Just 30 months later - after nine operations and learning to walk again - Richard completed a sponsored 70-mile ride including the stretch of road where he was injured.

He pedalled with fellow members of the ØVB Cycling Club, as he was on the day of the collision, from West Bridgford to Plungar and on to Melton, and back again.

Richard completed the challenge despite having to wear a specially designed brace on his right arm to hold the handlebars steady.

He said: “The air ambulance sponsored bike ride was the first ride out since the accident.

“I had been training a lot but when I was on holiday in Majorca, I ended up going over the handlebars and breaking my collarbone, which made getting out on the road again even more challenging.

“It felt as though this was the first time I had ridden this route as I don’t remember much from the day of the accident.

“All I could think was that the air ambulance relies entirely on donations to remain operational so there was no way I was not going to finish the ride, I had to finish it as my way of thanking the air ambulance for saving my life.”

Richard’s brother, Chris Kershaw, is to run the London Marathon in April in aid of the DLRAA.

Chris said: “As a charity, the DLRAA relies on donations and fundraising events like this.

“Prior to 2017, I didn’t know anyone who needed the help of an air ambulance.

“However, there is no doubt my brother would not be riding a bike or kissing his boys goodnight if it wasn’t for the DLRAA that day.

“I now realise, after telling Richard’s story to people I meet, that the air ambulance has helped save many, many lives.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-runs-the-london-marathon to pledge money for Chris’s marathon fundraiser.