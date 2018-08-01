Couple renew marriage vows at Long Clawson in striking steampunk outfits

Alan and Jeanette Crabbe (above, inset) renewed their wedding vows in style at Long Clawson on Saturday - with everyone dressed in striking Steampunk clothing. The couple returned to St Regimius Church where they married 35 years ago, wearing outfits from the Victorian-inspired style range.

Rev Jamie Mckay conducted the service before around 60 guests, sporting top hats, goggles and lace bodices, enjoyed a Mad Hatters tea party at the village hall. The couple’s daughters, Hazel and Natalie, and their grandson, Jake, were there. Jeanette (56) said: “We have been doing steampunk now for three years and enjoy the social aspect.”