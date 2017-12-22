Couple are first to get married in livestock ring at Melton Cattle Market

It is usually filled with the noise and smells of livestock but Adam and Abi Nadolski decided Melton Cattle Market was the ideal place to stage their wedding.

The couple made history by becoming the first people to get married at the historic market and say they and their guests had a day to remember.

The wedding of Adam and Abi Nadolski at Melton Cattle Market PHOTO Chris Senior of Senior Photography EMN-171221-104543001

They got the idea because he works as a cattle drover at the market on Tuesdays and his bride was also a regular visitor.

Sixty guests gathered on the raised standing areas of the new auction ring and family members and the best man sat nearby on straw bales as 24-year-old Abi arrived in her stunning white dress, oblivious to the remnants of livestock manure on the floor around her.

Abi, who works at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Melton, told the Melton Times: “I loved the whole experience of getting married at the market.

“I had envisioned our wedding there for so long and it was just perfect.

Adam and Abi Nadolski pictured after getting married at Melton Cattle Market PHOTO Chris Senior of Senior Photography EMN-171221-104519001

“Being able to have such a unique wedding and not just doing the same as everyone else made it even better and I’d do it all again tomorrow if I could.”

Many brides have to avoid puddles or muddy footpaths en route to church on their wedding day but not many have to negotiate their way around a cattle shed which had been full of livestock just a few hours before.

“I wasn’t worried about my dress getting dirty at all,” said Abi, who wore flat pumps on her feets just in case it was particularly slippy.

“My dress is still really clean with just a few marks underneath which is normal for most wedding dresses and it hasn’t even been cleaned yet.

Guests at the wedding of Adam and Abi Nadolski at Melton Cattle Market PHOTO Chris Senior of Senior Photography EMN-171221-104531001

“If I put it on now you would never know that it had been to the market.”

While a Caribbean island or a pictureque village church might be the dream wedding venue for some couples, Abi said they couldn’t have picked anywhere better.

She added: “The market means a lot to us both. I love visiting it with Adam, we’ve made so many friends there and I just feel at ease and like I can truly be myself there with people who understand me. I also just love the market atmosphere.”

Abi and her mother arrived at the ceremony by tractor, sitting in a ‘wedding car’ Adam knocked up from wooden panels and straw.

Bride Abi Nadolski and some of the guests at her wedding at Melton Cattle Market PHOTO Chris Senior of Senior Photography EMN-171221-104554001

“Everything went fine on the day - we couldn’t have asked for a better wedding,” said Adam (29).

“On the same day they had a pedigreee sheep sale in the market but that didn’t cause us any problems.

“I just wore my normal boots because I’m not one for wearing suits and smart shoes.”

After the wedding the guests went to the on-site Market Tavern and tucked into a traditional farmer’s breakfast of sausages, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, toast and mushrooms, something the couple always enjoy on Tuesday market days.

There were 150 guests at the evening do at the market as the couple enjoyed a memorable day.

The couple, who live in Syston, had assistance in paying for the day through coverage from a national newspaper, although they say that wasn’t the reason they chose the market as the venue.

The wedding of Adam and Abi Nadolski at Melton Cattle Market PHOTO Chris Senior of Senior Photography EMN-171221-104606001

Adam said: “All the guests said it was an absolutely brilliant day.

“We are not jealous of other couples though.

“We spent £6,000 on our wedding and friends of ours spent £25,000 and nobody knows about their wedding.

“I would recommend any other couple gets married there because it is a great venue.”

The couple met nine years ago when Adam delivered hay to a stable where she was learning to ride horses. He proposed on her 18th birthday and because they spent so many happy times at the cattle market they always joked they should get married there.

“You don’t often go back to the place where you got married but I get to go back every Tuesday which is lovely,” added Adam.

Market manager Tim Webster said: “The couple clearly had a great day and it could well encourage others to get married at the market.”