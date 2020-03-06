Councils to make Leicestershire carbon neutral by 2030

Melton Borough Council and the six other district authorities in Leicestershire have vowed to work together to become carbon neutral by the end of the next decade.

The councils will collaborate on schemes and initiatives that will help to tackle climate change issues and reduce carbon use across the county because they believe working together will achieve more than working within their own individual borders.

Staff and councillors in the various authorities will identify specific issues where a difference can be made, including electric car charging hubs, transport and buildings, as well as how they work with other organisations and communities to help reduce the impact of climate change.

Cross-county groups of officers and political leads will soon be set up to drive the work.

In a joint statement, the leaders of all seven district and borough councils, includiing Melton’s Joe Orson, said: “We have a collective ambition of working towards being carbon neutral by 2030.

“The seven different authorities are at different stages of this journey, but we know that by working together and across borders, we can make much more of a difference than we could individually.”

Aside from Melton, the other district councils in the county are Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, North West Leicestershire, Oadby and Wigston, Blaby and Charnwood,