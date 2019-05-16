Councillors urged to give final backing to Melton’s partial bypass

Councillors will be advised next week to give final backing to the proposed route of Melton’s planned £63.5 million partial bypass.

The 7km single carriageway Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) will pass to the north and east of the town if it is approved by Leicestershire County Council’s development control and regulatory board next Thursday (May 23).

A computer-generated drone view of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), where it crosses Melton Spinney Road close to Twinlakes EMN-190516-153943001

A report to go before members states there are no overriding objections to the scheme and that it should be permitted due to ‘the significant public benefit likely to result from the construction of the MMDR’,

The proposals outlined in the detailed plans up for discussion include a re-alignment of the River Eye and the creation of six roundabouts.

Subject to planning approval, work on the relief road, which is hoped will alleviate traffic congestion, is set to start next year and be completed in 2022.

The route of the road runs from the A606 Nottingham Road and crosses Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road and Thorpe Road (A607) before re-joining the A606 Burton Road.

A computer-generated drone flight over the proposed Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) showing where the road would cross the B676 Saxby Road EMN-190516-153932001

Back in May 2018, the Department of Transport awarded £49.5m from its Large Local Majors Fund towards the scheme. County Hall and Melton Borough Council are also contributing to the cost of the work.

The county council announced its preferred route for the relief road before setting out the detail in the planning application which is set to be considered next week.

Deputy county council leader, Byron Rhodes, said: “The relief road is absolutely vital to the future prosperity of the town and surrounding areas.

“The plans have been carefully developed to minimise the impact on the environment, local landowners and residents and, along the way, there have been refinements to the route following the feedback received.”

Funding is also being sought to build a southern relief road for Melton, which would link the A606 Burton road to the A607 Leicester Road.

It is hoped this road would be built at the same time as the MMDR with developers contributing to the cost of building it and other related infrastructure.

Go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/webcast to watch councillors consider the MMDR planning application on May 23 at 2pm.