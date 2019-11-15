Council responds to claims blocked drains are causing Melton’s many flooded roads

The county council has responded to claims that blocked road drains are causing the many flooded roads across the Melton area which have inconvenienced and delayed so many motorists this week.

The authority, which is responsible for the maintenance of highways, says it has had teams cleaning out gullies on the local road network throughout the last 12 months and that floods can be also be caused by other factors not under their control when there is heavy rainfall.

Flooding in Rearsby today EMN-191115-150110001

Many roads are closed across the county today (Friday) due to deep flood waters, including the A6006 and the B676 where they pass under bridges carrying the A46, Main Street at Wymondham, and Beeby Road at Barkby.

Drivers on Hoby Road at Asfordby, Main Street at Whissendine and the A607 near Kirby Bellars have also struggled to pass through floods.

Many roads in villages near the River Wreake, including Frisby, Thrussington, Rearsby and Ratcliffe, have had large areas of standing water on them and a Flood Warning remains in place for the area, the Environment Agency have confirmed.

Many residents have taken to social media to blame blocked road drains for the plethora of flooded highways.

Flooding in Thrussington after the latest heavy rain EMN-191115-150132001

But a spokesman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times this afternoon: “Over the past year 9,588 of the 10,159 road drainage gullies in the Melton area have been attended to.

“Flooding to and from roads may be highway drain related or it can be due to an issue in a system owned by a water authority, such as Severn Trent, ditch, watercourse or main river, which are the responsibility of landowners or the Environment Agency.

“We are experiencing a high number of customer reports of flooding across the county and are working hard to target our resources, which includes deploying additional gangs, to minimise the impact to householders, businesses and motorists.”

