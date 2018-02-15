Council awaits police probe verdict on Melton park ‘fox killing’

Melton Council has confirmed that horse riding and hunting are not allowed in its country park following allegations that a fox was illegally killed there by hounds from a local hunt.

Police said this week they were still investigating the incident, which happened just after 1pm on Saturday, February 3.

A council spokesperson told the Melton Times: “Byelaws are in place which prohibit horse riding and hunting on the country park and the council will consider what action may be necessary subject to the outcome of the police investigation.”

Witnesses said hounds were in the park when the fox was killed close to a child’s playground.

Police officers attended the scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 18*54865.