Could giant Billy be the UK’s biggest ever lamb?

One of the biggest lambs ever to be born in the UK has been delivered by stunned farmers at Upper Broughton.

Sam Booth and her dad Steve have named him ‘Billy’ after he came into the world at High Holborn Farm weighing a whopping 11.2kg.

A whopping 11.2kg lamb born on a farm at Upper Broughton EMN-180703-171006001

Steve was delivering Billy on his own but the job became much too big for one person so he made an emergency call to Sam to ask her to come and help.

She said: “We couldn’t believe it when we saw him because he is twice the size you would normally expect.

“When he came out he was more like a four-week-old lamb.

“He’s not far off 25lb which would make him one of the biggest lambs ever born in the UK - he towers over all the other lambs.

“He is quite laid back but he seems to know he is special.”

Sam (34) and her dad have already delivered about 1,000 lambs this year since early February, but none have been anywhere near the size of Billy before.

She recalled: “When he was being born one leg had come out with the head and the other front leg got lodged back in.

“Because I have smaller hands I was able to ease the leg back in first which made the birth much easier.”

There have been two other lambs born in recent years which tipped the scales at almost 25lb.

One arrived at a farm near Durham two years ago and another at Gelston, near Grantham in 2015.

Sam added: “It is our busiest time of the year, but it’s very rewarding delivering new lambs.

“My dad has been farming for 20 years and he has certainly never seen one as big as Billy.

“He can’t be far off the biggest lamb ever born in the UK so he is very special.”