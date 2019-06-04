Console Corner: You’re going to want to take October off

There have been two major announcement for fans of shooter games in the last couple of weeks.

And put it this way you’re going to want to take October off.

What an Autumn we have in store Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

First up Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the latest instalment in the popular Ghost Recon franchise.

The game launches on October 4th on Xbox One and X, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

After successfully rebooting the Ghost Recon series with Wildlands an entirely new adventure is on the way later this year.

Ubisoft says Breakpoint puts players back in the boots of the Ghosts, an Elite US Special Operations Unit, but this time they are stranded behind enemy lines, facing their toughest enemy to date.

The military shooter will be set in a diverse and hostile open world playable solo or as part of co-op teams of up to four people.

Players will discover Auroa, a mysterious island where the most technically advanced facilities meet wild and untamed nature. Home to tech giant, Skell Technology, Auroa has fallen into the wrong hands and all contact has been lost.

The Wolves, a lethal ex-US Military unit of former Ghosts gone rogue, have taken over the island. They have reprogrammed Skell’s drones into killing machines and are ready to use them, no matter the casualties. Nomad and the Ghosts are sent in on a recon mission, but their helicopters are shot down. Injured, without support, and hunted down, players will live an intense military experience as they fight to survive, take down the Wolves and regain control of Auroa.

Steep slopes, accumulating injuries, and fatigue are new challenges for players to tackle as they test their survival skills in the varied terrains of Auroa. Players will be given complete freedom to accomplish missions and there will also be thousands of customisation options available.

As if that is not exciting enough, three weeks later on October 25th Infinity Ward’s historic, game-changing Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be reimagined 12 years after the original release.

Crucially CoDMW is not a remake but rather a reboot of the juggernaut original which completely changed the landscape for first person shooters back in 2007.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, CoDMW will support cross-platform multiplayer. Activision has also confirmed that the franchise’s traditional season pass had been scrapped, enabling the company to distribute free post-launch content to all players.

The setting will be ‘ultra-realistic’ driven by a brand new game engine and to that end there will be no zombie mode.

The CoDMW official trailer launched to much fanfare at the weekend and according to narrative director Taylor Kurosaki, Captain Price will be featured in a retconned narrative “where the events in the previous Modern Warfare timeline have not occurred.”

What an Autumn we have in store.