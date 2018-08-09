Community phone box library launched in Long Clawson

A team of Long Clawson volunteers have turned a run down phone box into a little library.

They have filled it with great books - children’s, contemporary fiction, travel, thrillers - for everyone to read and enjoy.

Long Clawson Little Library in the red phone box on The Sands PHOTO: Supplied

Project manager Vivienne Jones said: “We just want people to enjoy the library.

Everyone should feel free to take a book and either return it or replace it with something else for others to read. We particularly hope that children use the library and find some new books to read.

“We would like to thank Long Clawson Charity trustees for helping to fund this project. Also the Community Heartbeat Trust, parish council and Dacrylate Paints for kindly supplying the paint. Finally, thanks to everyone who helped to scrape, sand, saw, paint and fill it with books.”

You can find Long Clawson Little Library in the red phone box on The Sands next to the doctors surgery.