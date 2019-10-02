Collision involving multiple cars and fuel spillage causes Melton road to be closed

Have your say

The A607 Leicester Road in Melton was closed in both directions last night (Tuesday) after a collision involving multiple cars and a fuel spillage.

Leicestershire Police say the incident happened between Edendale Road and Kirby Road and it led to long tailbacks in the town in the early evening.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.10pm to reports of a collision involving four or five vehicles.

“One person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“It appears there was a diesel spillage and police closed the road so it could be dealt with.”