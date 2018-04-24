Coffee and cake raises £410 for Melton Mowbray Parkinson’s Support Group

Have your say

A coffee morning organised by the Melton Mowbray Parkinson’s Support Group at Melton Library has raised £410.

The money raised at the well-attended event, held on April 11, World Parkinson’s Day, will help to fund the running of the group.

Paul Stammers, a spokesman for the group, said: “We would like to thank the library staff and everyone who supported our coffee morning.”

The Melton Mowbray Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 1.30-3.30pm, at The Venue, Phoenix House. Call Christine on (01664) 851235 for more details.