Two very commendable Melton organisations have benefitted from substantial donations from Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund.

Melton Community Allotment Project will use over £2,000 awarded to them to support a sustained effort to make the site more accessible to wheelchair users.

Melton Learning Hub have been given £870 to buy a range of new equipment to help support disadvantaged teenagers aged 13 to 19 taking part in a variety of vocational subjects such as horticulture.