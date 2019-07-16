Climate emergency set to be declared across Melton borough

Melton councillors are set to declare a climate emergency when they meet tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and launch a campaign to make the borough carbon neutral by 2030.

Members will be recommended to adopt a green focus by considering measures such as installing solar panels on the roof of the authority’s Parkside offices, making sustainable and environmentallly-friendly improvements to council homes, raising the level of air quality by making traffic flow more freely, reducing the use of plastic and increasing their use of local food suppliers.

If the council goes ahead with the proposal it will put together an action plan which will be considered for adoption by April next year.

A report to go before the meeting states: “The impact of climate change is a global issue.

“However to minimise the local impact, the council wishes to lead by example and work with all stakeholders to work towards reducing carbon emissions.”

It continues: “The declaration of a Climate Emergency and development of an action plan will set out the council’s commitment and approach to working towards carbon neutral status by 2030.”

The council has already taken steps towards a greener future for the borough by including policies in its recently-adopted Melton Local Plan which promote energy efficiency and tackle carbon emissions, as well as seeking 10 per cent of new homes to have the capacity to obtain energy from renewable sources.

It is hoped that the planned Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), due to be opened in 2022, will improve air quality in the town by diverting traffic away from the centre and reducing congestion for vehicles which do pass through.

New initiatives would also be brought in to support the drive to address a climate emergency, with an aim to further improve recycling and reduce landfill and incidents of fly-tipping.

There would also be a move towards using electric vehicles and those which are energy efficient, as well as providing more recharging points on council-owned sites.