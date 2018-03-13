Claire Lomas thrilled to give a speech with royalty in the front row

Inspirational fundraiser Claire Lomas had a special thrill when she gave a speech to the Pony Club conference because patron Princess Anne was in the front row of the audience.

Claire, of Eye Kettleby, spoke to the Princess Royal after the presentation, when she was keen to learn more about the way her life has changed since she was paralysed from the chest down in a horse-riding accident in 2007.

She has raised more than £600,000 towards a cure for a paralysis with fundraising efforts such as walking the London Marathon in a robotic suit and has even qualified to race motorcycles on the track.

Claire said: “When I met her after my presentation she was asking about my challenges and about the motorbike and the robotic suit.

“I had met her once before briefly, at a Gatcombe horse trials prize-giving a few years before my accident.

“Life has changed a bit since then.”

Claire was guest speaker at the annual conference for Pony Club members, which was held at the Edgbaston Stadium last week.

Impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner amused members with a humorous speech after lunch.

Claire added: “I have spoken at many conferences and events but this was a first, to have royalty on the front row.

“She is fantastic and it was a brilliant event.”