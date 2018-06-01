Claire gears up for ‘scary’ Isle of Man TT motorbike challenge

After recently completing her second marathon in a robotic suit, Claire Lomas is now preparing to ride a motorcycle around a lap of the iconic Isle of Man TT course.Claire, who is paralysed from the chest down, began riding two years ago despite not being able to feel the machine below her. She uses hand control gears and has velcro on her knees to stop them flapping.

Claire, of Eye Kettleby, gained her race licence last year and last week she took part in a track day at the Donington circuit (pictured courtesy of Mark Lees/MSV Photography) to prepare her for the dangerous TT road course, which she tackles in August.

“I was very nervous as I knew riding amongst 40 others would be challenging,” said the mum-of-two. “I absolutely loved it. “I didn’t do the whole day as physically it is so tough - my neck and arms ache but they are building up each time.”

Claire added: “The TT course is certainly one of the toughest challenges I have taken on and most scary.”

Proceeds from her TT ride will be split between the Nicholls Spinal Injury (NSIF), The Bike Experience and Matt Hampson Foundation.

Claire has raised more than £600,000 for the NSIF and the charity will benefit again from her annual Melton Mowbray R2R Half Marathon, 10k, 5k and mile on Sunday June 10. Go online at www.claireschallenge.co.uk for details on how to enter.