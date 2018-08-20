Circus theme for Melton church’s holiday club

Almost 60 children enjoyed all the fun of the circus at this year’s Melton Team Parish holiday club held inside St Mary’s Church.

The youngsters, aged between five and 11, and those who help with the annual event, enjoyed the Bible-based club which included activities, drama, songs, crafts and games. The theme was ‘Circus Shenanigans.’

A Team Parish holiday club service was held at the end of the week in the church, and was a chance for members of the congregation to see what the children had been up to. It was also an opportunity to give their support to the leaders and helpers who put in so much hard work during this year’s event.