Church’s day of the dinosaurs in Melton was T-riffic

It was a really roarsome adventure for kids who attended the Melton Jurassic June St Mary’s Church activities morning.

As families entered the church there were amazing dinosaur tapestries created by Barbara Clark. They were signposting lots of fun activities for young and old, focused on the lost world of the Jurassic era.

Crafting a Pteranodon PHOTO: Supplied

Visitors admired balloon Tyrannosaurus, paper plate Triceratops and Pteranodon flying on sticks. There was also a fossil display and dinosaur face painting was the order of the day.

‘Name the dinosaur’ kept people guessing and Len’s dinosaur quiz tested everyone’s knowledge, with prizes for the winners.

An act of worship at the end of the morning appreciated the vast range of animals large and small in God’s world today and in the past. The congregation sang the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful.

The next Saturday activities morning is on July 14 from 10.30am to 12noon. A fun morning is assured for owners and their bears on a teddy bears picnic. For more details visit www.melton.leicester.anglican.org

Rev Kevin Ashby having a roarsome time PHOTO: Supplied

Dinosaur tapestries take pride of place in the church PHOTO: Supplied