Christmas tree festivals light up Harby and Plungar churches

Christmas tree festivals have lit up two Vale of Belvoir villages.

Community clubs and groups decorated 15 Christmas trees to transform Plungar’s St Helen’s Church into a magical winter wonderland to celebrate the festive season.

The Christmas tree decorated by Dickies Butchery and Cow Shed Cafe PHOTO: Supplied

The very first festival (Sunday, December 17), opened with viewings, coffee, tea and a huge array of homemade cakes. The opening was followed by a “tree lit” carol service.

The trees were donated by village resident Tim Fray and kindly assembled by John Bartlett.

Village organisations which decorated trees included The Anchor pub, Bridge Club, Plungardeners (Garden Club), Water at Work, Mums and Tots, Coffee Morning Club, Craft Club, Tree Surgery and Odd Jobs, Jeff Lewin’s Marquee Hire, children of the village and the newly refurbished Dickies Butchery and Cow Shed Cafe who decorated with realistic rashers of bacon and sausages.

A number of trees and beautiful flowers were arranged by the very talented church flower ladies and Vale Responders also had a tree with blue flashing lights and medical supplies as decorations.

The Christmas tree decorated by Vale First Responders PHOTO: Supplied

Lesley Onyett, on behalf of the Vale First Responders, said: “Plungar is a small village but it has been wonderful to see the community come together and plan some amazing tree decorations with huge amounts of imagination and hard work.

“The festival has been such fun and enabled lots of villagers to get together, have a wonderful day and make the church look so festive for the Christmas period.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the church’s clock restoration fund and the Vale First Responders.

The church will remain open for viewings over New Year.

Vale First Responders also staged a successful Christmas tree festival in Harby church. The trees were imaginatively decorated to the theme of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ by many local organisations.

The festival commenced with a wine and cheese buffet and light-hearted entertainment on Friday, December 15. It finished with a service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Tuesday, December 19.