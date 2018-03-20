Children from Thrussington Primary School become kings of the castle for a day

Early Years and Key Stage One pupils at Thrussington Primary School have experienced medieval times.

The school organised a morning where youngsters could look at life in and around a castle.

First children got crafty and had a go at building their own castle using wattle and daub. They then worked in groups to make a stone castle wall, focusing on the size and layout of stones.

Next pupils considered what foods the rich and poor ate and made their own sugar decorations for a banquet table.

The highlight of the day was when all learnt how to fight like Sir John (a knight). They had to follow his commands which included “form a line,” “shield wall,” “weapons high,” “slow advance.”

The children finished the morning by performing a medieval dance and learning what it was like for a child in a castle and the toys they would have had (or not had).